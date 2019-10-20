Sunny
71.8 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Italian ex-premier Renzi seeks to create new center-right

By AP News

Italian ex-premier Renzi seeks to create new center-right

Photo Icon View Photo

MILAN — Former Italian Premier Matteo Renzi is appealing to disillusioned members of ex-Premier Silvio Berlusconi’s party to join forces.

Renzi made his appeal Sunday, a day after Berlusconi and his much-weakened Forza Italia party appeared marginalized at a right-wing rally led by Matteo Salvini of the populist League.

While Berlusconi’s party is losing popularity, a post-fascist party, the Brothers of Italy, is pulling the conservative movement further to the right.

Renzi said the rally in Rome “ended the cultural model of the center-right. … Yesterday Salvini took the reins and I understand the discomfort of the managers and rank-and-file of Forza Italia.”

Renzi split from the Democratic Party after supporting the formation of the new government with the 5-Star Movement to create his own “Italia viva” party.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 