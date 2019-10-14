Sunny
75.6 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

French court refuses to surrender US art dealer to Poland

By AP News

PARIS — A lawyer for a New York art dealer says his client is back in the United States after a French court ruled against surrendering him to Poland.

Jean-Jacques Neuer said Monday that the Court of Appeals in Paris ruled against Poland’s request for the return of Alexander Khochinskiy.

Khochinskiy was arrested in February at Paris-Charles de Gaulle Airport based on a European Union-wide warrant from Poland.

Neur called the appeals court’s decision “extremely rare” within the EU.

Poland accuses Khochinskiy of holding an 18th-century painting by French artist Antoine Pense that the Nazis stole from a Polish museum during World War II.

The Russian-born American citizen says he inherited “Girl With a Dove” in 1991 and only learned Poland wanted it in 2010.

The United States refused to extradite him in 2015.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 