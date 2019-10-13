Mostly clear
Kosovo officials hospitalized after opening ballot boxes

By AP News

PRISTINA, Kosovo — Authorities in Kosovo say more than a score of Central Election Commission officials have been taken to the hospital with health problems after opening five ballot boxes from Serbia.

Local media Kosovapress on Sunday reported that 26 officials had allergic reactions and skin problems after opening the ballot boxes.

Emergency center doctors said all had itching and reddened skin.

A police spokesman confirmed the incident but declined to give details, saying they are investigating. The election commission spokesman declined to comment.

Kosovo held snap elections a week ago which were won by a left-wing party. More than 300 ballot boxes are being recounted.

Kosovo, a former province of Serbia, declared independence in 2008. It has been recognized by more than 100 countries but not by Serbia.

