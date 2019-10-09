Clear
Police Some believed killed in shooting in eastern Germany

By AP News

BERLIN — Police in the eastern German city of Halle say people are believed to have been killed in what local media reported was a shooting.

A police tweet Wednesday gave no information on the nature of their deployment in the city but said that initial information is that “people were killed.” They didn’t give a number. They also urged people to stay at home.

The Bild and Middeldeutsche Zeitung newspapers reported that there was a shooting.

