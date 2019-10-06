Sunny
66.7 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Germany EU must work together or risk new migrant influx

By AP News

Germany EU must work together or risk new migrant influx

Photo Icon View Photo

BERLIN — Germany’s top security official says European Union nations need to work better together on the issue of migration or they risk facing a new flood of asylum-seekers that could rival that of 2015.

Following a trip last week to Turkey and Greece, Interior Minister Horst Seehofer told the Bild newspaper Sunday “we need to do more to help our European partners with the controls on the EU’s external borders.”

He says “if we don’t do that, we will experience a surge of refugees like 2015, perhaps even bigger.” Germany alone took in 890,000 migrants in 2015.

The comments come ahead of meetings Tuesday with EU interior ministers on the issue.

Seehofer also tells the Welt newspaper that Europe needs to do more to help Turkey in dealing with millions of Syrian refugees.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 