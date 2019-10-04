Clear
45.3 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

German machinery orders plummet, adding to recession fears

By AP News

German machinery orders plummet, adding to recession fears

Photo Icon View Photo

BERLIN — An industry association says orders for German machinery, an important export, plummeted in August, adding to signs of a recession in Europe’s biggest economy.

The VDMA group said Friday that orders were down 17% compared with a year earlier, with demand from abroad dropping 19% and orders from inside Germany falling 12%. Orders from countries outside the eurozone fell a particularly sharp 21%.

VDMA’s Olaf Wortmann said the figures suggest single-digit drops in previous months were “only a pause for breath,” given pessimism about exports in recent surveys. The group said that, for the June-August period, orders were 8% lower than a year earlier.

Germany’s economy contracted slightly in the second quarter and is widely believed to have shrunk further in the third, putting it in a technical recession.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 