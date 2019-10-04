Clear
Suspect in Finnish sword attack remanded in custody

Suspect in Finnish sword attack remanded in custody

COPENHAGEN, Denmark — Finnish police say a man who allegedly killed a woman and wounded nine other people while wielding a sword inside a classroom, has been remanded in custody on suspicion of murder and attempted murders.

Chief investigator Olli Toyras says the suspect, a Finnish citizen in his 20s whose identity has not been released, took part in a closed court hearing Friday by video link from a hospital where he is detained after being shot by police.

Toyras says the victim was a Ukrainian citizen who, like the suspect, was a student at a vocational school in Kuopio, some 350 kilometers (220 miles) northeast of the capital, Helsinki, where Tuesday’s attack happened.

The motive was not immediately known. Prosecutors have until Feb. 13 to formally charge the suspect.

