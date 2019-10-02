Sunny
70.9 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

British Airways flight to London makes unplanned Athens stop

By AP News

ATHENS, Greece — Greek authorities say a British Airways jet carrying 158 people from Cyprus to London has made a safe unscheduled landing at Athens International Airport.

Airport officials said the Airbus 320 took off from the city of Larnaca in Cyprus and was in the air on Wednesday evening when the pilot requested permission to land in Athens.

Greek media say the pilot reported that a smoke warning indicator had come on but a check of the plane in Athens didn’t reveal any problems.

The landing was trouble-free and all 152 passengers and 6 crew members exited safely.

The flight was headed to London’s Gatwick Airport.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 