Jailed Tunisia presidential candidate to remain in prison

By AP News

TUNIS, Tunisia — A Tunisian court has ordered that jailed presidential candidate Nabil Karoui stay in prison as he competes in the country’s presidential runoff.

One of Karoui’s lawyers, Ined Ben Halima, told The Associated Press that a Tunis court on Tuesday rejected the candidate’s appeal to be released. The runoff vote is being held on Oct. 13.

The 56-year-old Karoui, co-owner of the private TV station Nessma TV, is facing off against 61-year-old conservative law professor Kais Saied to become the North African nation’s next leader.

Karoui was jailed on Aug. 23 pending an investigation into alleged money laundering and tax evasion charges. He was allowed to remain in the race because he has not been convicted. He says the charges are politically motivated.

The election was held early due to the death in office in July of President Beji Caid Essebsi.

