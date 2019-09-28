Mostly cloudy
57.6 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Senior SNP figure hints at UK no-confidence vote next week

By AP News

LONDON — A senior figure in the Scottish National Party says opposition parties could stage a vote of confidence in the British government next week in hopes of blocking a departure from the European Union without a deal.

The SNP’s former deputy leader Stewart Hosie told the BBC on Saturday a plan to install an interim government whose sole purpose is to secure a Brexit extension might be the best way to make sure Britain does not leave the EU without a deal on Oct. 31. But its prospects are uncertain since all opposition parties would need to agree.

Opposition parties so far have been reluctant to go for a confidence vote, fearing that Prime Minister Boris Johnson could delay a general election until after Oct. 31 — by which time Britain will be out of the EU.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 