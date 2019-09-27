Sunny
2nd woman dies from frying pan blast at German village fete

By AP News

BERLIN — Police say a second woman has died from injuries sustained when a giant frying pan exploded at a village festival in western Germany earlier this month.

Daily Siegener Zeitung reported Friday that the 31-year-old victim was the daughter of a 67-year-old woman who earlier succumbed to her severe burns following the explosion Sept. 8 in the western village of Freudenberg.

Investigators believe that oil used to distribute heat around a large, home-built frying pan ignited, causing a fireball that injured more than a dozen people, some of them seriously, at a festival celebrating the annual start of operations of a traditional bakery in the village.

