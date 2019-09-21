Clear
Heavy police deployed in Paris over an array of protests

By AP News

PARIS — Paris is placed under high security as anti-government protesters try to revive the yellow vest movement against perceived economic injustice and French President Emmanuel Macron’s government.

A few hundred anti-government protesters started marching Saturday morning in the Paris streets.

Several calls for demonstrations have been issued in the French capital by yellow vest supporters, environmental activists and a far-left workers union. France’s annual heritage weekend, a very popular event with many cultural sites open to the public, is also taking place.

Authorities have deployed more than 7,000 police and banned protests in a large central area including the presidential palace, government and parliament buildings, the Champs-Elysees avenue, the Eiffel Tower and Notre Dame Cathedral.

The yellow vest movement that emerged 10 months ago petered out this summer.

