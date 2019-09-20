Greek archaeologists uncover riches overlooked by robbers

ATHENS, Greece — Archaeologists in northern Greece have explored more than 200 new graves in a vast ancient cemetery that was plundered in antiquity but still retained rich finds, including a gold mask and bronze helmets.

In a statement Friday, the Culture Ministry said the most impressive finds came from the graves of warriors who died in the 6th century B.C. and were members of a powerful military aristocracy.

Recovered artefacts included the valuable face mask, made specially for funerals, four bronze helmets, iron spearheads and fragmented iron swords, a large bronze urn with ornate handles, an iron model of a farm cart and bronze leg armor.

The cemetery at Ahlada, near the town of Florina, has so far yielded nearly 1,300 graves, including this year’s discoveries, from various eras.