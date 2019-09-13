Clear
60.1 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Ukraine’s president US will give extra $140 million in aid

By AP News

Ukraine’s president US will give extra $140 million in aid

Photo Icon View Photo

KYIV, Ukraine — Ukraine’s president says the United States has not only released $250 million in military aid to his country but will also extend an additional $140 million.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy told a conference in the capital Kyiv on Friday that Ukraine will get the new money on top of the sum that was announced a day earlier. He said he welcomes the aid and is thankful to the U.S. for its support of economic sanctions against Russia, which annexed Ukraine’s Crimea in 2014 and funded separatists in Ukraine’s east.

The Trump administration said on Thursday that it has released $250 million in military aid to Ukraine that had been held up. It did not mention additional funds.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 