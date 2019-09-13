Clear
Danish police probe “suspicious death” of 2 elderly Germans

By AP News

COPENHAGEN, Denmark — Danish police say two elderly German citizens have been found dead in a holiday rental cabin, adding they are routinely investigating the deaths as “suspicious.”

The South Jutland Police say the preliminary investigations have not been able to establish how the pair died.

In a statement Thursday, police said the two were found Wednesday at the Arrild Holiday City Center, some 30 kilometers (19 miles) north of the German border.

