Sunny
55.8 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Migrant ship requests medical evacuation of pregnant woman

By AP News

Migrant ship requests medical evacuation of pregnant woman

Photo Icon View Photo

ABOARD THE OCEAN VIKING — A humanitarian rescue ship in the Mediterranean Sea has appealed to Italian and Maltese authorities for the medical evacuation of a pregnant woman and a safe place of disembarkation for the 83 other migrants on board.

The Norwegian-flagged Ocean Viking, run jointly by SOS Mediterranee and Doctors Without Borders, rescued 50 migrants from a rubber boat on Sunday, including the woman, who is nine months pregnant.0

The ship also took in 34 migrants rescued by a small sailboat on Monday, after it declared a state of emergency.

The Ocean Viking was initially asked to bring the migrants to Zawiyah, Libya, which the ship refused, saying Libya is not a safe place to disembark.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 