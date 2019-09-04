Sunny
86.2 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Hiker killed, 2 others injured in rock fall in Austrian Alps

By AP News

BERLIN — Authorities say one hiker has been killed and another two injured in a rock fall in the Alps in central Austria.

The Austria Press Agency reported that rocks hit a group of four walkers on a path above the resort of Kaprun on Wednesday afternoon. The mountain rescue service said an Austrian man sustained fatal injuries and that another two people, believed to be Germans, were hurt.

The rocks slid nearly 800 meters down a slope and ended up piled up to 4 meters (13 feet) high on the path. It wasn’t clear what set off the rock fall.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 