Clear
65.5 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Latvian woman dies after taking ’spiritual cleansing’ drug

By AP News

NICOSIA, Cyprus — Cyprus police have arrested a Russian woman and are seeking Interpol’s help to track down a Colombian man after a 34 year-old Latvian woman died when she ingested a psychedelic drug during a “spiritual cleansing” ceremony.

Cyprus police said Friday it’s the first time that they’ve come across the illegal drug dimethyltryptamine on the east Mediterranean island nation.

The drug was used by a group of 20 mostly foreign nationals during Tuesday’s ceremony that’s known as “ayahuasca” and is said to be practiced by indigenous people in the Amazon.

The 42 year-old Colombian man who is believed to have supplied the drug left Cyprus shortly after the ceremony that took place in the coastal town of Larnaca.

The 50 year-old Russian woman is believed to be a ceremony organizer.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 