Sunny
98.4 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Italian amusement park monorail falls off track, 7 injured

By AP News

ROME — RAI state TV says seven people have been injured when a section of overhead monorail at an Italian amusement park crashed to the ground.

None of the injured, including two children, suffered critical injuries.

The accident occurred Sunday at Movieland, one of several attractions at Canevaworld amusement park in Lazise, a town on the shores of Lake Garda.

Police were investigating the cause.

After the accident, a stretch of twisted rail, with rail cars tipped to the side, lay on the ground.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 