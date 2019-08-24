Sunny
93.2 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

German wanted for drug trade arrested in North Macedonia

By AP News

SKOPJE, North Macedonia — Police in North Macedonia say they have arrested a German national wanted by Interpol for allegedly procuring 700 kilograms of cocaine from an unnamed South American country and organizing its shipment to Hamburg, Germany.

Police announced Saturday they arrested a German national, identified only by his initials as R.V.L, 55, who had been hiding for several months in a house located in the ski resort of Popova Sapka, about 60 kilometers (37miles) west of the capital Skopje.

A joint police team from North Macedonia and Germany raided the house on Wednesday and seized five cell phones, money, a laptop and a German passport and Polish driving license.

The German national has been put in custody and is expected to be handed to German authorities after the extradition procedure is completed.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 