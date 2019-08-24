Sunny
74.8 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Austria prepares to repatriate IS supporter’s children

By AP News

BERLIN — Austria is preparing to repatriate two sons of an Austrian Islamic State group supporter believed to have died in Syria after she headed there in 2014.

Foreign ministry spokesman Peter Guschelbauer told public broadcaster ORF’s Oe1 radio Saturday that “there is a positive DNA test and so the children are clearly identified.” He said there has also been an Austrian court decision on custody “and so the conditions for repatriation are fulfilled.”

ORF reported that a court last week awarded custody to the grandparents of the boys, who are 1 ½ and 3. It said they have been at the al-Hol camp in Syria, controlled by Kurdish forces, for the past few months.

Four German children fathered by IS militants were handed over to Germany by Syria’s Kurdish-led administration Monday.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 