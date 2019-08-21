Sunny
Ryanair wins 1, loses 1, in court cases to stop strikes

By AP News

LONDON — Ryanair has lost a High Court bid in London to block strikes by its U.K. pilots but succeed in court action against Irish pilots.

Judge Christina Lambert rejected the airline’s urgent application Wednesday for an injunction against the British Airline Pilots’ Association. That means a strike authorized for Thursday and Friday will go forward, with a second round set for September.

Pilots based in the U.K. have authorized strikes this week in a dispute with the budget carrier over pay and benefits.

Lambert’s decision came after Ryanair succeeded at the High Court in Dublin to prevent pilots based in Ireland from going on a 48-hour strike from midnight on Thursday.

Members of the British Airline Pilots Association voted for strikes set for Aug. 22-23 and Sept. 2-4.

