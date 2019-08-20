Clear
63.3 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Bosnia’s bid to form a new govt fails over divisions on NATO

By AP News

Bosnia’s bid to form a new govt fails over divisions on NATO

Photo Icon View Photo

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina — The three members of Bosnia’s multi-ethnic presidency have failed to break a deadlock on forming a new government more than ten months after the general election.

A meeting Tuesday between Bosnia’s Muslim, Serb and Croat leaders ended without an agreement on forming the new cabinet because the Bosnian Serb member of the presidency, Milorad Dodik, was against a package that would also include adopting a plan that would move Bosnia closer to NATO membership.

An agreement between the three is crucial because the lack of a government has stalled economic development in the Balkan nation that is still recovering from a devastating 1992-95 war.

Disagreements between Bosnia’s pro-Russian Serbs and the other two groups over Bosnia’s future relations with NATO could plunge the country deeper into crisis.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 