Sunny
102.0 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

German shipping firm 8 crew seized by pirates off Cameroon

By AP News

BERLIN — A German shipping company says pirates have boarded one of its vessels and abducted eight crew members off the coast of West Africa.

MC-Schiffahrt said on its website that pirates attacked the MarMalaita late Wednesday while it was anchored off Douala, Cameroon.

German news agency dpa reported Friday that three of those abducted are Russian citizens, citing the foreign ministry in Moscow.

MC-Schiffahrt, based in Hamburg, said it has assembled an emergency response team and is working with “all relevant authorities” to free its crew.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

  Traffic Alert