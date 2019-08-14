Clear
68.7 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Police in Sweden arrest suspect in Denmark tax office blast

By AP News

Police in Sweden arrest suspect in Denmark tax office blast

Photo Icon View Photo

COPENHAGEN, Denmark — Police in Denmark say a 22-year-old Swedish man has been arrested and an international arrest warrant has been issued for 23-year-old man, also from Sweden, in connection with an early morning explosion that damaged the headquarters of the Danish Tax Agency, slightly injuring a bystander.

Copenhagen Police Chief Inspector Joergen Bergen Skov says the arrest was made Tuesday by Swedish police, adding a car believed to have been used in the connection with the blast was seized.

Police did not immediately link the Aug. 6 tax agency blast to another one, four days later, at a nearby police station, though they said industrial explosives were used in both. No one was injured in the police station explosion.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 