Poland holds new pride parade after one marred by violence

By AP News

PLOCK, Poland — LGBT activists and counter-protesters are gathering in a central Polish city holding its first ever pride parade amid a deep divide in the country over LGBT rights.

The parade in Plock, about 100 kilometers (60 miles) west of Warsaw, comes after the first-ever parade in the conservative city of Bialystock was marred by violence in July, with counter-protesters attacking parade participants.

There was a large police presence Saturday in Plock, a sign authorities are determined to prevent a repetition of last month’s violence.

The parades come amid a backlash against an LGBT movement that is growing more visible in the predominantly Catholic country.

The ruling right-wing party has made LGBT issues a key point ahead of October elections, depicting gays and lesbians as threats to society and families.

