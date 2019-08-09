Sunny
UK power cut snarls trains and road traffic

By AP News

LONDON — Parts of England have been hit with a power cut that is snarling road and rail traffic,

U.K. Power Networks, which owns and maintains electricity cables in London and southern England, says the outage on Friday afternoon “is due to a failure to National Grid’s network, which is affecting our customers.”

Transit operator Transport for London said some traffic lights in the city had been knocked out, and advised drivers to be careful.

Train company Thameslink said its services in southeast England were being canceled or delayed.

