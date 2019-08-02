Sunny
93.4 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Europe pushes World Bank official Georgieva for top IMF job

By AP News

Europe pushes World Bank official Georgieva for top IMF job

Photo Icon View Photo

FRANKFURT, Germany — European governments have decided to put forward World Bank official Kristalina Georgieva from Bulgaria as their candidate to replace Christine Lagarde as head of the Washington-based International Monetary Fund.

Georgieva prevailed in a vote Friday among EU governments over former Netherlands finance minister Jeroen Dijsselbloem, according to tweets from French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker.

Europe traditionally nominates the head of the IMF while a U.S. candidate becomes president of the World Bank, under a long-standing informal arrangement.

The IMF executive board must choose a replacement for Lagarde, who has been nominated to head the European Central Bank and resigned effective Sept. 12. The 189-country IMF, a key international financial institution, provides members with economic advice and financial assistance.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 