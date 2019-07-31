German tourists among 3 found dead in Alaska glacier lake

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — Three people found dead in the icy waters of a glacier-fed lake in Alaska include a German couple visiting the state.

Officials in the port town of Valdez say the couple was accompanied by a 62-year-old recreational guide on an inflatable canoe before they were found dead Tuesday near the toe of Valdez Glacier.

City spokeswoman Sheri Pierce says the glacier is calving, or shedding ice. She says the cause of the deaths is under investigation, but adds it’s possible the calving disrupted the canoe.

One of the victims was found on an ice floe and two were floating in Valdez Glacier Lake.

Pierce says the bodies were recovered after a kayaking guide reported what appeared to be two deceased people.

City officials initially said the deceased were kayakers.