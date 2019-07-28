Lawyer Romania suspect admits killing 2 teenagers View Photo

BUCHAREST, Romania — The lawyer for a man detained by police in Romania says his client has admitted killing two female teenagers.

Lawyer Bogdan Alexandru told Romanian media on Sunday that Gheorghe Dinca said burned the bodies of 15-year-old Alexandra Macesanu, and 18-year-old Luiza Melencu.

Macesanu was abducted Thursday while Melencu went missing in April.

Romania’s police chief resigned Friday after allegations that officers were too slow in responding to Macesanu’s calls to a national emergency hotline saying she’d been abducted and raped by a man who picked her up while she was hitchhiking.

Dozens of people attended a vigil and rally on Sunday night in memory of the teen victims. It was organized by women’s rights groups and organizations combatting domestic violence.