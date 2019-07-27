Sunny
84.7 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Romanian leader floats harsher penalties for murder, rape

By AP News

Romanian leader floats harsher penalties for murder, rape

Photo Icon View Photo

BUCHAREST, Romania — Romania’s prime minister says she is considering a referendum on harsher penalties for crimes like murder, rape and pedophilia in the wake of the rape and killing of a 15-year-old girl which shocked the country.

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila on Saturday also called for efforts to reduce the authorities’ reaction time in similar cases, after police were criticized for reacting too slowly to the girl’s repeated phone calls for help to the country’s emergency hotline.

Romania’s national police chief was fired Friday over the handling of the case.

Authorities say the suspect in the case, Gheorghe Dinca, has been detained on suspicion of trafficking minors and rape. A court is expected to place him under preliminary arrest for up to 30 days.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 