Yellow vest protest in Brussels turns violent

Posted on 05/26/2019 by AP News

A yellow vest protestor sits in front of a line of police during a demonstration in Brussels, Sunday, May 26, 2019. The demonstration took place as Belgium took to the polls to elect regional, national and European candidates. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
BRUSSELS — A yellow vest protest march is turning violent in Brussels with demonstrators pelting buildings and police using pepper spray in confrontations.

As well as several hundred protesters in yellow vests demonstrating against social injustice there were also hooded people dressed in black, taunting authorities.

Police on horseback patrolled the historic center and scuffles broke out in different areas. Authorities were seen detaining several people.

Belgium is holding a general election on Sunday, and there are also elections across the European Union for the European Parliament. The EU headquarters is located close to where the scuffles occurred.

