From Elton to Elle, the best images of Cannes

Posted on 05/25/2019 by AP News

In this Tuesday, May 21, 2019 photo jury member Elle Fanning poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film ’Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ at the 72nd international film festival, Cannes, southern France. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)
The 72nd Cannes Film Festival drew to a close Saturday,…

CANNES, France — The 72nd Cannes Film Festival drew to a close Saturday, but it left behind a trail of memorable moments, from a sparking Elton John to Quentin Tarantino’s return to the Croisette.

Along the way, Associated Press photographers captured all the dazzle of the Cannes red carpet and the frenzy of the festival’s famous photo calls.

The Cannes Film Festival concluded Saturday with the presentation of its top award, the Palme d’Or, to Bong Joon-ho’s genre-bending social satire “Parasite.”

