Quantcast
help information
Cloudy
53.8 ° F
Full Weather

Theresa May hunkers down as premiership enters its end stage

Posted on 05/23/2019 by AP News

Leader of the House of Commons Andrea Leadsom leaves the Houses of Parliament in Westminster, London, Wednesday May 22, 2019. Andrea Leadsom, a senior member of Prime Minister Theresa May’s Cabinet, has quit over Brexit, in a new blow to the embattled British leader. Leader of the House of Commons Andrea Leadsom says she is resigning because she does not believe May’s Brexit plan delivers on voters’ decision to leave the European Union. May is battling to stay in office amid demands she resign over Britain’s stalled departure from the bloc .(Yui Mok/PA via AP)
British Prime Minister Theresa May is hunkered down…Enlarge

LONDON — British Prime Minister Theresa May is hunkered down with close allies as she considers whether to give in to relentless pressure to resign, or fight on to save her Brexit plan and her premiership.

May’s fate looked sealed on Thursday after the resignation of Cabinet minister Andrea Leadsom, who quit saying she could not support the EU withdrawal bill that May plans to introduce to Parliament.

Conservative lawmakers want May to agree Friday that she will quit. If not, they are likely to try to topple her.

Lawmakers have already rejected May’s divorce deal with EU three times, and Britain’s long-scheduled departure date of March 29 passed with the country still in the bloc.

Many Conservatives blame May for the delay, and believe she is now an obstacle to Brexit.

Terms of Service
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.