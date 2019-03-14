Norway justice minister’s companion suspected of arson

COPENHAGEN, Denmark — The head of the Norwegian domestic security agency says the companion of Norway’s justice minister is suspected of committing arson against him.

The incident involves the car of the justice minister, whose home has recently been the target of vandalism and small fires.

PST security agency chief Benedicte Bjoernland says Laila Bertheussen was detained for questioning Thursday.

He says Bertheussen is suspected only in the latest of the five incidents against Justice Minister Tor Mikkel Wara. It occurred on March 10.

Bjoernland says the agency and police are still investigating the case. Wara earlier had called the incidents “unpleasant and scary.”

Since December, Wara, 54, has received a threating letter, his garbage container outside his Oslo home has been set on fire, and graffiti has been scrawled on his house.