Quantcast
help information
Sunny
50.2 ° F
Full Weather

Putin tells Trump in New Year’s letter he’s open to meeting

Posted on 12/30/2018 by AP News

FILE In this file photo taken on Friday, Feb. 23, 2018, Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, attends a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Moscow, Russia. Putin may look like a winner after an abrupt U.S. decision to pull out of Syria, but the Russian leader faces massive challenges in Syria and elsewhere, and he hasn’t moved an inch closer to the lifting of Western sanctions that have emaciated the national economy. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, File)
Russian President Vladimir Putin has told U.S.…Enlarge

MOSCOW — Russian President Vladimir Putin has told U.S. President Donald Trump in a New Year’s letter that the Kremlin is “open to dialogue” on the myriad issues hindering relations between their countries.

The Kremlin published a summary of Putin’s “greeting message” to Trump on Sunday. The summary states the Russian leader wrote: “Russia-U.S. relations are the most important factor behind ensuring strategic stability and international security.”

Trump canceled a formal meeting with Putin scheduled for Dec. 1 at the G20 summit in Buenos Aires, tweeting “it would be best for all parties” given Russia’s seizure days earlier of three Ukrainian naval vessels.

Since then, the Kremlin has repeatedly said it is open to dialogue.

The message to Trump was among dozens of holiday greetings Putin sent to other world leaders, each tailored to reflect a bilateral theme.

Terms of Service
© Copyright 2000-2018 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.