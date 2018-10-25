Sarkozy loses appeal in illegal campaign financing case

PARIS — Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy has lost an appeal against an earlier legal decision and could stand trial on charges of illegally financing his 2012 presidential campaign.

A Paris appeals court confirmed Thursday a decision last year ordering Sarkozy to face a trial over alleged fraud during his failed 2012 re-election bid.

Sarkozy’s lawyer, Thierry Herzog, said his client will appeal the ruling to the Court of Cassation, France’s highest court.

Sarkozy is facing allegations that his presidential campaign spent well above the legal ceiling of 22.5 million euros ($24 million) and tried to cover it up fraudulently. The claims center on whether the 61-year-old politician was aware of alleged false billing and fraud linked to PR company Bygmalion, some of whose executives have admitted false accounting practices.