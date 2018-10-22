Russian woman mocks US charges of meddling in 2018 election

MOSCOW — A Russian woman accused by the U.S. of helping oversee a social media effort to influence the 2018 U.S. midterm elections has mocked the accusations.

Justice Department prosecutors alleged Friday that Elena Khusyaynova helped manage the finances of the same social media troll farm that was indicted earlier this year by special counsel Robert Mueller. The troll farm, the Internet Research Agency, is one of a web of companies allegedly controlled by Yevgeny Prigozhin, a businessman with reported ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Khusyaynova responded Monday in a video on the internet news site Federal News Agency, reportedly also linked to Prigozhin.

Khusyaynova said she was “surprised and shocked” by the allegation implying that she, a “simple Russian woman” who doesn’t speak English, could have influenced the U.S. elections.