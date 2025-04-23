AP PHOTOS: Body of Pope Francis arrives at St. Peter’s Basilica following procession View Photo

VATICAN CITY (AP) — A procession to move the body of Pope Francis to St. Peter’s Basilica for three days of public viewing ended Wednesday morning, where thousands had already filled the central aisle.

The Argentine pontiff is remembered for his humble style, concern for the poor and insistent prayers for peace. He died on Monday at age 88.

Earlier, the bells of St. Peter’s tolled as his body was transferred from the Vatican hotel where he lived. His casket was escorted by a procession of solemn cardinals and Swiss Guards through the same piazza where the pontiff had greeted the faithful from his popemobile just days before in what became his final goodbye.

By The Associated Press