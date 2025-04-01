Bielefeld stuns Leverkusen in German Cup upset, beats defending champion 2-1 to reach final View Photo

BIELEFELD, Germany (AP) — Arminia Bielefeld pulled off a major upset in the German Cup on Tuesday by defeating defending champion Bayer Leverkusen 2-1 in their semifinal match.

The third-division team came from behind after Jonathan Tah gave the visitors a 17th-minute lead.

Marius Wörl replied three minutes later and Maximilian Großer scored Bielefeld’s second goal just before the break.

The home team looked more likely to add to that tally as the Leverkusen players looked jaded.

Patrik Schick went closest for the visitors in the 81st when his header struck the post.

Leverkusen won the title last year as part of an unprecedented domestic league cup double without losing a game.

Bielefeld is currently fourth in Germany’s third division with eight rounds remaining. Only the top three have a chance of promotion with the top two going straight up to the second division.

Stuttgart hosts Leipzig in the other semifinal on Wednesday with the winner going on to play Bielefeld in the German Cup final in Berlin next month.

