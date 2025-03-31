Greek island closes schools, bans traffic as severe storm brings floods and destruction

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — A powerful storm lashed the Greek island of Paros on Monday, triggering widespread flooding and prompting authorities to close schools and impose a ban on all traffic except emergency vehicles.

Heavy rainfall in the island’s holiday towns of Parikia and Naousa caused floodwaters that surged through streets, carrying cars and debris past whitewashed buildings.

There was no immediate reports of injuries.

The authorities ordered schools on Paros to remain closed on Tuesday, while the civil protection service sent cell phone alerts instructing residents to stay indoors. Municipal crews and private contractors worked to clear roads blocked by fallen rocks, while emergency services rescued stranded motorists.

Other nearby islands in the Cyclades group, which is southeast of the mainland in the Aegean Sea, remain under severe weather warnings.

Associated Press