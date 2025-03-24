Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez named creative directors at Loewe View Photo

PARIS (AP) — Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez, the celebrated design duo behind Proenza Schouler, will take over as creative directors at Loewe, the Spanish luxury house announced Monday.

Their tenure begins April 7, succeeding Jonathan Anderson, who stepped down last week after an influential 11-year run that elevated Loewe into a major global brand, achieving annual revenues exceeding a reported $1.5 billion.

McCollough and Hernandez, known for pioneering a distinctive American aesthetic since founding Proenza Schouler in 2002, are relocating from New York City to Paris, home to Loewe’s creative offices. The designers also plan frequent visits to Madrid, where Loewe originated as a leather-maker serving the Spanish royal family in 1846.

The duo established Proenza Schouler as a downtown darling, referencing cultural touchpoints such as artists Helen Frankenthaler and John Currin, filmmaker Harmony Korine and singer Annie Lennox. While the brand struggled to replicate the immense success of its utilitarian PS1 bag, subsequent collections featured sculptural yet supple shapes, including ruched totes and crescent-moon wristlets.

“We are incredibly honoured to join Loewe, a house whose values and mission align closely with our own,” McCollough and Hernandez said in a statement released by Loewe. They expressed excitement at continuing the brand’s celebrated commitment to craft, nurtured under Anderson.

The transition marks another significant reshuffle within luxury conglomerate LVMH, which owns both Loewe and Dior.

LVMH has been recasting key creative roles across brands including Givenchy, Fendi and Dior to reignite growth after luxury’s post-pandemic slowdown. Rival groups are making similar moves, with Kering appointing Demna as Gucci’s artistic director and Chanel preparing for Matthieu Blazy’s debut.

Sidney Toledano, CEO of LVMH Fashion Group, praised McCollough and Hernandez’s “eclectic creativity and dedication to craft,” calling the duo “a natural choice” to guide Loewe’s evolution.

At Loewe, the duo inherits a brand enjoying unparalleled visibility and industry goodwill thanks to Anderson’s eclectic and innovative approach. Initiatives such as the Loewe Craft Prize, Salone del Mobile exhibitions and partnerships with influential content creators and celebrities will offer them a powerful platform to amplify their vision far beyond what was achievable at their independent brand.

McCollough and Hernandez stepped down from Proenza Schouler in January but remain on its board. The brand is currently led by CEO Shira Suveyke Snyder, who joined last October and is spearheading the search for a new creative director.

By THOMAS ADAMSON

AP Fashion Writer