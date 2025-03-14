Greek PM reshuffles cabinet after dent in approval ratings and far-right gains

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis ordered a cabinet reshuffle Friday as his conservative government works to address declining public approval over a deadly 2023 rail disaster and a rise in support for far-right parties.

The most notable change brings popular former minister of digital governance Kyriakos Pierrakakis to the helm of the finance ministry. Pierrakakis, 42, is seen as a rising star in the governing New Democracy party and a political centrist.

But in a nod to traditional conservatives, Makis Voridis, a politician with a far-right background, was named as the new migration minister –- a high-profile appointment likely aimed at slowing the governing party’s loss of support to fringe far-right parties.

The cabinet reorganization came a day after veteran conservative lawmaker Constantine Tassoulas was sworn in as Greece’s new president. Tassoulas replaced Katerina Sakellaropoulou, who was the first woman to hold the office, in the largely ceremonial position.

Mitsotakis, despite his strong lead in opinion polls over a fractured opposition, is struggling to restore public confidence after the 2023 train collision that killed 57 people and sparked widespread protests over perceived government accountability failures.

Mitsotakis’ center-right New Democracy party has seen its approval ratings slide in recent weeks as the government continues to grapple with the disaster’s political fallout.