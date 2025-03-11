Clear
A tanker and a tram have collided at a crossing in Germany, killing 1 person

By AP News
BERLIN (AP) — A tanker collided with a tram at a crossing in southwestern Germany on Tuesday and both vehicles caught fire, leaving one person dead and several injured, authorities said.

The collision occurred early Tuesday afternoon in Zeutern, part of the Ubstadt-Weiher municipality north of the city of Karlsruhe. It wasn’t immediately clear what led to the accident.

The truck was loaded with heading oil. Both it and the tram caught fire, though firefighters were able to put out the blaze. The tram had seven passengers on board.

Police and the fire service said one person was dead, without giving details, German news agency dpa reported. There were several injuries.

