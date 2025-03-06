‘Profound differences’ thwart Geneva meeting on protecting civilians in Palestinian areas

GENEVA (AP) — Switzerland said Thursday it decided to cancel a planned meeting of diplomats to discuss the protection of civilians in Palestinian territories, citing “profound differences” among countries.

The conference, the fourth in a series and the first since 2014, had been set to take place Friday in Geneva. Switzerland was convening the meeting in its role as home to the Geneva Conventions that aim to protect civilians during armed conflict.

Plans for the meeting were announced in the autumn and Switzerland had invited 196 states parties to the Geneva Conventions for the conference aimed to discuss steps to take to apply the conventions in occupied Palestinian territories.

The Swiss Foreign Ministry said feedback on a draft final declaration that was circulated last week had run into “divergent positions,” indicating that a final declaration would not be agreed.

Such conferences don’t take binding decisions but aim to reaffirm a general commitment to international law among participating countries.