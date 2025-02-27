A two-day strike at Munich Airport results in most flights being canceled

BERLIN (AP) — A two-day strike by workers at Munich Airport, Germany’s second-biggest, started Thursday and resulted in most flights being canceled.

The airport operator said airlines had canceled about 80% of their flights to and from Munich and further cancelations were not ruled out.

The ver.di service workers’ union called the “warning strike,” a tactic often used in German pay negotiations, on Monday as it seeks to step up pressure in ongoing talks with the federal government and municipal authorities on wages and working conditions for public-sector employees.

The industrial action is set to end at midnight on Friday. Workers at ground handling services are among those taking part.

Public sector workers also walked off the job in various other locations and services in Germany. Those included some workers at Hamburg Airport, though the airport said the only flights canceled were those to and from Munich, German news agency dpa reported.

Hamburg Airport advised travelers to arrive early and, if possible, with only hand baggage.