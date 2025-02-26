Clear
Sponsored By:

Šeško fires Leipzig into German Cup semifinals with 1-0 win over Wolfsburg

Sponsored by:
By AP News
Germany Soccer Cup

Šeško fires Leipzig into German Cup semifinals with 1-0 win over Wolfsburg

Photo Icon View Photo

LEIPZIG, Germany (AP) — Benjamin Šeško’s penalty was enough for Leipzig to book the last semifinal spot in the German Cup with a 1-0 win over Wolfsburg in their quarterfinal on Wednesday.

Leipzig, which won the competition in 2023, joined third-tier Arminia Bielefeld, Stuttgart and defending champion Bayer Leverkusen in the last four.

Šeško scored in the 69th minute after Wolfsburg’s Kilian Fischer was penalized for hand ball when Šeško’s close-range shot hit his arm. There was no correction from the video referee.

It was the first goal Wolfsburg had conceded in the competition after wins over Koblenz (1-0), Borussia Dortmund (1-0) and Hoffenheim (3-0).

Mohammed Amoura had gone closest for Wolfsburg when he struck the crossbar after the break.

The semifinals are scheduled to be played April 1 and 2, with the draw for the pairings to be made on Sunday.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 