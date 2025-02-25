An American woman in custody after a newborn is thrown from Paris hotel window

A young American woman on a European trip was taken into custody after she allegedly threw a newborn out of a hotel window in Paris, killing the baby, authorities said Tuesday.

The baby was reportedly thrown from a second-floor window of a hotel on Monday morning, according to the Paris prosecutor. Emergency responders rushed the newborn to the hospital, but the child was pronounced dead.

The mother was traveling through Europe from the U.S. with a group of young adults. She was taken to a hospital for medical treatment following childbirth and has been placed in custody there, officials said.

The child protection police unit has been tasked with investigating the case as a homicide of a minor under 15 years old.

Authorities are considering the possibility of pregnancy denial, a condition in which a woman remains unaware of or in denial about her pregnancy until labor.

