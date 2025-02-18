Greece says over 100 migrants are detained as officials link the surge in arrivals to Mideast wars

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Authorities in Greece said Tuesday they detained 107 migrants in two separate operations near the island of Crete, as the country sees an increase in people trying to cross the eastern Mediterranean.

The coast guard said it intercepted a Liberian-flagged cargo ship, the CL Heidi, which had departed from the Libyan port of Tobruk with 42 male migrants. Authorities arrested two of the detained men on smuggling charges.

In the second incident, 65 migrants were found on the island of Gavdos south of Crete. One man required medical assistance and was taken to a nearby hospital.

Speaking in parliament, the deputy minister of maritime affairs, Stefanos Gikas, said authorities have been dealing with a surge in illegal migration since late 2023. Government officials have attributed it to conflicts in the Middle East.

Gikas said 47,267 people entered Greece illegally in 2024, while 625 people were arrested on smuggling charges.