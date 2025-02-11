The Church of England votes to boost oversight on abuse claims. Victims say it’s not enough

The Church of England votes to boost oversight on abuse claims. Victims say it’s not enough View Photo

LONDON (AP) — Members of the Church of England ‘s parliament voted Tuesday to introduce more independent oversight of the way it handles abuse allegations, amid growing pressure to improve its accountability.

But groups representing abuse survivors expressed dismay at the outcome, saying the church failed to endorse fully independent safeguarding measures and calling it “incredibly disappointing.”

Victims’ groups had urged the church’s General Synod to back a proposal for all church safeguarding officers to report to a new independent body.

But the Synod voted for another option that would see some diocesan and cathedral officers remaining with their current church employers.

After hours of debate, most members agreed with Bishop of Blackburn Philip North, who said the more independent proposal is “eye-wateringly complex and will take years to implement.” He said that during that time, “not enough will change when the church and the nation are demanding change now.”

Andrew Graystone, an advocate for abuse survivors, said the voting result displayed “shocking arrogance.”

“If you are abused by a vicar, you will still be expected to report it to a bishop. Safeguarding staff will still be located in church offices, employed by the very same bishop,” he said, adding that the Church of England had missed an opportunity to rebuild trust.

Lawyer David Greenwood, who has represented abuse survivors, said the plan backed by the Synod would not deal with issues like conflicts of interest and deference.

Tuesday was the Synod’s first session since Justin Welby, the church’s former head and spiritual leader of the global Anglican Communion, resigned last year after an investigation renewed anger about a lack of accountability among the church’s senior leaders.

The inquiry found that Welby failed to tell police about serial physical and sexual abuse by a volunteer at Christian summer camps as soon as he became aware of it in 2013. It found that the volunteer, prominent lawyer John Smyth, could have been stopped before he died in 2018 had Welby reported what he knew.

Welby’s temporary replacement, Archbishop of York Stephen Cottrell, has also faced calls to stand down after it emerged that a priest accused of sexual misconduct was twice re-appointed under him.

Cottrell said Monday he has made mistakes but is determined to lead change in the church.

By SYLVIA HUI

Associated Press